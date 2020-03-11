Cipher Capital LP Acquires 36,965 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Cipher Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 134.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 17.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 68.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,371.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 31,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $4,513,453.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 646 shares in the company, valued at $93,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,895 shares of company stock worth $10,807,593 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HCA opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.15 and a 200 day moving average of $135.32. HCA Healthcare Inc has a twelve month low of $110.31 and a twelve month high of $151.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The company had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.38%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. Bank of America raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

