Cidara Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Cidara Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CDTX. Maxim Group began coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, WBB Securities raised shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.79.

NASDAQ:CDTX opened at $2.64 on Monday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $117.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.90 million.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 5AM Venture Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $7,705,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 795,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 119,970 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 26,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Cidara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

