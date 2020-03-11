CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,787 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $33,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total value of $9,594,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total transaction of $4,161,846.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LMT. ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.47.

NYSE LMT opened at $367.17 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $292.53 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $418.28 and its 200 day moving average is $395.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

