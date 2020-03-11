CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,451 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,451 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $31,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Honeywell International by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 141,312 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,012,000 after purchasing an additional 54,688 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,438,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 336,501 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $59,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $149.74 and a one year high of $184.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 44.12%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

