CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 51,301 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,301 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $38,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 12 month low of $38.57 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.68 and its 200-day moving average is $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $78.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.54, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

