CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 16,607 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 672,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $91,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 598,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,784,000 after acquiring an additional 78,721 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 380.3% during the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 258,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,389,000 after purchasing an additional 205,025 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Independent Family Office LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP opened at $134.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $179.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.58. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.98 and a 52-week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra increased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.37.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.