CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 551,891 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,060 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Home Depot worth $120,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $197,000. Little House Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the third quarter worth $207,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its position in Home Depot by 6.8% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 50,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.5% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,342 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. 70.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,400 shares of company stock worth $29,073,061. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $225.70 on Wednesday. Home Depot Inc has a 12 month low of $179.57 and a 12 month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 599.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.