CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 4,163 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,085 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $84,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. King Wealth now owns 1,147 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,800 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,447,000 after acquiring an additional 30,919 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 34,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $6,379,000. Institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.20.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $309.40 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $227.06 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $310.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total transaction of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

