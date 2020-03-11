CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 13,425 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,425 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 312,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewDay Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. NewDay Solutions LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $289.55 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $274.58 and a 1-year high of $340.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $323.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.