CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 262.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,634 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $30,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Odeon Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.29.

NYSE GS opened at $184.35 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a one year low of $170.16 and a one year high of $250.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.10 and a 200 day moving average of $220.48. The company has a market capitalization of $66.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.