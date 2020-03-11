CIBC World Markets Inc. Increases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 202.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 644,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 431,565 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.05% of Paypal worth $69,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 4,677,459 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $505,960,000 after buying an additional 364,556 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 44,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 19,825 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,298,578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,637,000 after buying an additional 202,240 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 646.9% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 107,676 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,648,000 after buying an additional 93,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paypal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,153,000 after buying an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total value of $9,450,179.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,627,859.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,749,253.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,074 shares of company stock valued at $23,804,804 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $94.77 and a twelve month high of $124.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.10 and a 200 day moving average of $108.53.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Paypal from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.97.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.