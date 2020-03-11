CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $85.08 Million Stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $85,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgeworth LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its position in Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $313.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.82. The stock has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.51, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $402.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Boeing’s payout ratio is -236.89%.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

