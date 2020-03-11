CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $81.48 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

CIBC World Markets Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,527 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $81,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 954.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth $1,449,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 263,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,346,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KO. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.28.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock worth $14,579,640. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $53.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13. The Coca-Cola Co has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $237.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.83%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

