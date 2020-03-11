CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $127.94 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 680,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $127,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $251.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.62.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $182.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $199.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.15. Visa Inc has a 52-week low of $148.02 and a 52-week high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $361.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

