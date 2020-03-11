CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 88,171 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 67.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 88,171 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $70,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $364.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $365.38 and its 200 day moving average is $315.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.78.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

