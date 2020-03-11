CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,996 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $102,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,451 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 47,065 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,807,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $111.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total value of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,258 shares of company stock worth $622,400 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

