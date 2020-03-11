CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 240,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,983 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $29,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. King Wealth now owns 22,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in Chevron by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 227,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Chevron by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 553,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its position in Chevron by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 55,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $84.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average of $115.22. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.69.

In other news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

