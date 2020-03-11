CIBC World Markets Inc. Boosts Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,067 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $39,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $5,390,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,298,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 376,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,821,000 after purchasing an additional 53,593 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,573,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $206.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $213.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BABA. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.