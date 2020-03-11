Chubb (NYSE:CB) PT Lowered to $145.00 at Piper Sandler

Chubb (NYSE:CB) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.23.

Get Chubb alerts:

NYSE:CB opened at $139.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $65.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.63. Chubb has a twelve month low of $131.96 and a twelve month high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Chubb will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 21st that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $650,698.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total transaction of $24,226,094.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares in the company, valued at $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,517 shares of company stock worth $25,140,956 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.