Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CHEF. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.55.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $42.06. The firm has a market cap of $795.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.96.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $426.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHEF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 227.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 42,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 38.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 10.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.