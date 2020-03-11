CES Energy Solutions (CEU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect CES Energy Solutions to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.18 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.83. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.86, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director John Michael Hooks sold 28,200 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.25, for a total transaction of C$63,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,471,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,311,671.50. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $157,826 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CEU shares. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$3.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.16.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

