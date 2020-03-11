Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CERS has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Cerus in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.33.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Cerus has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $890.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative net margin of 95.44% and a negative return on equity of 112.64%. The business had revenue of $20.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cerus will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 69.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

