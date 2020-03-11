Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Cato Corp (NYSE:CATO) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Cato worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cato by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 53,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cato by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cato by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Cato by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its stake in Cato by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 58,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CATO opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. Cato Corp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $347.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Cato’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Cato from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

