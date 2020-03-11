Catasys (CATS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CATS opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Catasys has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $244.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CATS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

