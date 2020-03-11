Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.12 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood expects that the company will earn $2.12 per share for the year. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$46.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.44.

Shares of TSE:CNQ opened at C$22.06 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.05 and a 52-week high of C$42.57. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$36.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 93,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.04, for a total value of C$600,600.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 162,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,707,507.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

