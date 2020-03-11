Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) – National Bank Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Wood anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Tudor Pickering raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.98.

CNQ opened at $16.05 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,215,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,917,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 41,204,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,332,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,420 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,263,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,043,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,916,228 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,511,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,149 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,866,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $870,165,000 after purchasing an additional 275,565 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 49.78%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

