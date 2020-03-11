Campbell Soup Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:CPB)

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Campbell Soup in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS.

CPB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.79.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $51.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,442,911,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,092,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,819,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,513,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,512,000 after purchasing an additional 80,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

