Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Byline Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $68.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.50 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Byline Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of Byline Bancorp stock opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.48. Byline Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $20.73. The company has a market cap of $586.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 115,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 35.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.