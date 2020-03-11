Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Downgraded to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Bryn Mawr Bank has an average rating of Hold.

NASDAQ BMTC opened at $30.20 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $28.24 and a 52-week high of $41.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $649.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.79.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $59.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is presently 33.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

