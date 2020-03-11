BRT Apartments (BRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE BRT opened at $15.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $258.44 million, a P/E ratio of 89.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.51. BRT Apartments has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRT shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties. Interested parties are urged to review the Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 and the supplemental disclosures regarding the quarter on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

