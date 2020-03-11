Brokers Set Expectations for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Plagman now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.26.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $7.69 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $300.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

