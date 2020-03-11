Brokers Set Expectations for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Wedbush increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Wedbush also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Loop Capital cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

NYSE AEO opened at $10.57 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $24.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $34,245,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $16,437,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $95,193,000 after buying an additional 1,022,654 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $49,669,000 after buying an additional 863,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

