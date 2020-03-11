Brokers Set Expectations for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets lowered A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

OTCMKTS:AMKBY opened at $5.03 on Monday. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.37 and a beta of 1.15.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

