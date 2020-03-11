Brokers Issue Forecasts for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TKYMY. ValuEngine cut TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile
Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.
