Brokers Issue Forecasts for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Get TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TKYMY. ValuEngine cut TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of TKYMY stock opened at $10.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.30. TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $13.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, caustic soda, vinyl chloride monomer, propylene oxide, chlorinated solvents, isopropyl alcohol, and polyvinyl chloride.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.