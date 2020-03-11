Brokers Issue Forecasts for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Monolithic Power Systems in a report issued on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. BidaskClub raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $163.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.84. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $193.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 69.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 63.24%.

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total value of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $504,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,728,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,775 shares of company stock valued at $57,480,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.