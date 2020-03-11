Brokers Issue Forecasts for Fastenal’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fastenal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will earn $1.63 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $377.00 target price on the stock.

FAST has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $33.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $39.31.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 332,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 831,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

