Brokers Issue Forecasts for CME Group Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) – Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.97. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

CME has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $214.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CME Group from $183.00 to $173.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.91.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $207.01 on Monday. CME Group has a one year low of $161.05 and a one year high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.02). CME Group had a net margin of 43.48% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total value of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,990 shares of company stock valued at $9,964,682 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

