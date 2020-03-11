Brokers Issue Forecasts for Capital One Financial Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.15. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.33 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COF. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $78.35 on Monday. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $71.06 and a 52 week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 13,925 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,114.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,807.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 8,113 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.36, for a total transaction of $846,672.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,587.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,654 shares of company stock valued at $8,386,467. 1.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

