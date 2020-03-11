Brokerages Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.83. CSX reported earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Deutsche Bank raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark started coverage on CSX in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CSX by 169.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in CSX by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 113,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 22,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $61.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $80.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

