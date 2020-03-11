Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 12th. Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:BRMK opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

BRMK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

