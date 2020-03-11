Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BKNG. ValuEngine raised shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective (down previously from $2,250.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,975.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $59.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,499.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,319. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,476.51 and a 12 month high of $2,094.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,856.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,951.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 74.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $22.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 98.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolis Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Booking by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 27,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,167,000 after buying an additional 8,273 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Booking by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 54,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its position in shares of Booking by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 3,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

