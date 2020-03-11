Boenning Scattergood Weighs in on Hallmark Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALL)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) – Equities researchers at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Hallmark Financial Services in a report released on Thursday, March 5th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on HALL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hallmark Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:HALL opened at $7.82 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.68. The firm has a market cap of $168.36 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALL. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hallmark Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth about $1,883,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 136,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 164,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 71,615 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 168,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 59,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,089,000 after purchasing an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products, including commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products.

