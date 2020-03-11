Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Stake Reduced by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises about 2.5% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $18,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,615 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 2,627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock opened at $231.01 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $215.00 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The firm has a market cap of $147.73 billion, a PE ratio of -192.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.92 and a 200-day moving average of $344.82.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -236.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on Boeing to $337.50 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Cfra cut Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

