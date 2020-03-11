BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.
BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.
