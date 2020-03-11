BioXcel Therapeutics’ (BTAI) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity restated their buy rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BTAI. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a positive rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.40.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock opened at $31.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.97 million, a PE ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day moving average is $12.97. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.18. As a group, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

