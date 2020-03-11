BidaskClub Upgrades Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LSCC. Cowen upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $79,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,069.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,914 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 1,775,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $33,195,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $28,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,249,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $157,892,000 after buying an additional 574,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,256,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,057,000 after buying an additional 547,944 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

