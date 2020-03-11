BidaskClub Upgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Nomura reiterated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine upgraded KLA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on KLA from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut KLA from a buy rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $174.69.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $154.57 on Friday. KLA has a 52 week low of $101.34 and a 52 week high of $184.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200 day moving average is $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that KLA will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total transaction of $646,476.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.09, for a total value of $222,753.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274 shares in the company, valued at $43,042.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,639 shares of company stock worth $1,570,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,294,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 254,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,414,000 after acquiring an additional 33,987 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

