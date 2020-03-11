BidaskClub Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.
TSEM opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
