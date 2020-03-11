BidaskClub Lowers Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.57.

TSEM opened at $17.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.19 and a 200-day moving average of $22.03.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

