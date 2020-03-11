BidaskClub Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.76.

Starbucks stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $69.14 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.95%.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

