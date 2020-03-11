BidaskClub Lowers News (NASDAQ:NWS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded News from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ NWS opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. News has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in News by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 210,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in News by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of News by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

