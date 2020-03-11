BidaskClub Lowers Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HOMB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Home Bancshares from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Home Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Home Bancshares had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, CEO Tracy French acquired 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.09 per share, for a total transaction of $44,320.50. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,667 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $32,189.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Home Bancshares by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Home Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

